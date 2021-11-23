Inside Edge 3 Trailer: Kingpins of Cricket Face the Fight to Legalise Betting
Inside Edge 3's trailer features Vivek Oberoi's personal vendetta and Richa Chadha's aim to seize power.
The trailer for Inside Edge 3 dropped on and it has set the show’s stakes even higher than before. This installment deals with the murky dealings of the big shots in cricket as Vivek Oberoi’s Vikrant Dhawan doubles down on his personal vendetta.
Aamir Bashir as Bhaisahab even offers Vikrant’s seat back to him but he refuses, clearly aware of the power dynamics in the deal. Richa Chadha’s character Zarina Malik, who owns the Mumbai Mavericks team, also has a lofty goal in mind- the Cricket Federation’s President’s chair.
Within all these power struggles, there lies another battle- legalising betting in cricket. As one character remarks, “It’s impossible to stop betting, why don’t we legalise it?” Legalising betting in India is also seemingly the way to get back at those running the game.
Add to this mix, a match between India and Pakistan and the Mumbai Mavericks turning against each other coupled with a battle to become the captain.
The second season of Inside Edge ended on a cliffhanger. The cricket team Mumbai Mavericks were banned from competing in the league following allegations of betting and match-fixing. There was also a hint at an alliance between Vikrant and Zarina.
Inside Edge is directed by Kanishk Varma and has been created by Karan Anshuman. The show also stars Tarun Virwani, Sayani Gupta, Sidharth Chaturvedi, and Manu Rishi. The third season’s trailer also featured three new cast members, namely, Sunny Hinduja, Ankur Rathee, and Akshay Oberoi.
Inside Edge 3 on 3 December on Amazon Prime Video.
