Why We Wish We Had Boman Irani & Arshad Warsi's Job

While the contestants have to control their laughter, Boman and Arshad get to laugh out loud on their jokes, all the while keeping an eye on the participants. Speaking to The Quint the duo said that they wouldn't survive in the house for more than 30 seconds, but they had a lot of fun judging the show.

They also spoke about the funny people in their lives and what leaves them in splits.

This six-episode series will be streaming from 30 April on Amazon Prime Video.