Netflix’s 'Heartstopper' Tackles The Complexities of ‘Coming Out’ With Empathy

It doesn’t dive headfirst into the possibility of romance between the two main characters – Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) – the hope of romance is built on friendship. And when sparks fly, it should ideally be an effective resolution to confess and embrace their love – if only it were that easy. In queer love stories, every move is taken with caution for fear of any adverse reaction.

Charlie, who is all too aware of how alienating ‘coming out’ can be, understands Nick's predicament as he comes to terms with his sexuality. But slowly and surely, love finds a way behind closed doors, secret meetups and the classic ruse of a platonic bromance as they attempt to fit into a largely heteronormative setting.

The spaces they create become a refuge – the art room that Charlie escaped to when he was bullied or the closed quarters of their bedrooms – beyond the prying eyes of homophobic bullies. And the bullies – in reality, could be anyone – a classmate who dismissively calls Charlie homophobic slurs as people gawk on or an ex-lover who incessantly corners him owing to his internalised homophobia.