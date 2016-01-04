RD Didn’t Get His Due, But He’ll Never Be Forgotten: Asha Bhosle

Q: Cover versions of RD Burman’s songs abound on internet sites, at club lounges, on reality shows…and er…even you’d cut a remix album Asha Bhosle Reveals the Real RD Burman. Would he have approved?

Asha Bhosle: If the originals haven’t been ruined, I think he would have been glad that his music has become a craze. As for my album of remixes, I wouldn’t have dared to go that route, if I wasn’t sure that he would have approved. Remixes can revive the compositions of music directors who were popular some decades ago. Or else the past could disappear.

Pancham’s songs, which were recorded in mono, are accessible to the new generation, thanks to remixes in stereophonic sound. That’s why the RD magic is still so alive and kicking: Sona re sona (Teesri Manzil) and Piya tu ab to aaja (Caravan) are played endlessly at the discos.

Q: What’s your take on this belated craze?

AB: Dukh toh hota hai aisi baaton se. It’s sad but then Mozart died unsung too. And today thousands flock to his grave in Vienna. Pancham didn’t get his due during his lifetime but he will be remembered forever. I guess he was at least 50 years ahead of his times.