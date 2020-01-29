‘Fast & Furious 9’ Teaser: Trouble Ahead for Vin Diesel & his Son

The makers of Fast & Furious 9 have teased the Vin Diesel-starrer ahead of the release of the trailer on 31 January. The teaser gives us a glimpse into Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) new life in the countryside with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian, who is named after the late Paul Walker’s character. While Toretto says he’s decided to leave his old life behind for the sake of his son, it looks like he’s not going to be able to keep his promise. Letty hands Brian Dom’s prized locket saying its from protection “from what’s coming”, warning that trouble looms ahead.