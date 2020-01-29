‘Fast & Furious 9’ Teaser: Trouble Ahead for Vin Diesel & his Son
The makers of Fast & Furious 9 have teased the Vin Diesel-starrer ahead of the release of the trailer on 31 January. The teaser gives us a glimpse into Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) new life in the countryside with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian, who is named after the late Paul Walker’s character. While Toretto says he’s decided to leave his old life behind for the sake of his son, it looks like he’s not going to be able to keep his promise. Letty hands Brian Dom’s prized locket saying its from protection “from what’s coming”, warning that trouble looms ahead.
Fast & Furious 9 takes off from the events of the Fate of the Furious. It is expected to be the penultimate film in the franchise, not including spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw. While Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw will be absent from the film, characters such as Mia Toretto (Jordan Brewster), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Cipher (Charlize Theron), the villain in The Fate of the Furious.
