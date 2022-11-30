Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' Wins Best Documentary Prize at Gotham Awards
Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary on environmental issues, All That Breathes won the Documentary Feature prize at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, reports Variety.
It has also won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and The Golden Eye at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
All That Breathes follows the journey of two brothers Nadeem and Saud who work with injured black kites, the non-human casualties of Delhi’s ailing ecosystem. The documentary predominantly talks about the smog-filled city of Delhi while the two brothers try to rescue the birds.
In May 2022, HBO acquired the rights of the documentary. The film will be launched on HBO and streaming service HBO Max in 2023.
His previous film Cities of Sleep also explored the city of Delhi.
