Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Share New Look
Deepika wore a red Louis Vuitton gown and a necklace by Cartier, while attending the screening of Armageddon Time.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Thursday, 19 May, shared a new look from this year's Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram account on Thursday, 18 May.
On the third day of the festival, the actor wore a red Louis Vuitton gown and a necklace by Cartier, while attending the screening of the film Armageddon Time.
The actor, who is attending Cannes this year not as a representative of the cosmetic brand L'Oreal but as a jury member, had earlier started off the festival in a Louis Vuitton sleeveless mini dress.
One of her later looks was a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble, followed by a chic black outfit with a statement necklace.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also revealed her new look for Cannes festival, rocking a pink gown by designer Gaurav Gupta.
The sculpted gown was replete with pleated details, sparkling embellishments and sculptured shoulders.
Aishwarya is attending the festival with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.
India is the country of honour at the Marche du Film 2022 (Cannes Film Market) and six Indian films will be screened at the event— R Madhavan's Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Shankar Srikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajit Bora's Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, and Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrots.
