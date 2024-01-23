ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' Lead the Way

While Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' received 13 nods, Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 11.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The official nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 23 January. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid hosted the big announcement.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, is leading the pack with 13 nods, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, with 11.

Have a look at the full list of nominees here:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Best Picture

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

  • Annette Bening - Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera - Barbie

  • Jodie Foster - Nyad

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Director

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

Best Original Song

  • 'The Fire Inside' - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

  • 'I'm Just Ken' - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

  • 'It Never Went Away' - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

  • 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

  • 'What Was I Made For?' - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Best Original Score

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best International Feature

  • Io Capitano

  • Perfect Days

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Teachers' Lounge

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Sound

  • The Creator

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

  • The Creator

  • Godzilla Minus One

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

Best Live Action Short

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Knight of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Uniform

  • Pachyderme

  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning

  • The Barber of Little Rock

  • Island In Between

  • The Last Repair Shop

  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Also Read

Oscars 2024: India-Set 'To Kill a Tiger' Nominated For Best Documentary Feature

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  Oppenheimer   Oscars 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: