BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' Lead Nominations List

The nominations for this year's BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday, 18 January. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Southbank Centre in London on 18 February.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led the nominations list with nods in 13 different categories. Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy, Poor Things, secured the second-highest position with 11 nods.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, however, fell short, bagging nominations in only five categories.

Have a look at the complete list of nominees here: