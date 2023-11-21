International Emmy Awards 2023 List of Winners: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy

The International Emmy Awards 2023 were held in New York with 56 nominees across 20 countries. Netflix bagged awards for the best comedy category for its UK series Derry Girls and Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up special from one of India’s top comedians, Vir Das.

However, the other two nominees from India, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, failed to bag awards. Shefali lost to actor Karla Souza for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida. While Martin Freeman bagged the award for his performance in The Responder instead of Jim.