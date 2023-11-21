Vir Das Wins International Emmy For Netflix Special 'Vir Das: Landing'

Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday, 21 November. He shared the award with Derry Girls season 3.
Vir won the award for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. This was Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. Vir and Derry Girls were nominated alongside France’s Le Flambeau annd Argentina’s El Encargado.
