Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts Trailer: Memories From the Wizarding World

The clip features glimpses of Watson walking down Platform 93/4 with the Hogwarts Express waiting. Watson said in the voiceover that it doesn’t feel like any time has passed, while Grint expressed, “I think this is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce.”

Harry Potter actors Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Mathew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) also make appearances.

Radcliffe said that the thing that scared him the most was the “implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done” but seeing everyone again reminded him that “it wasn’t though.”

Bonham Carter recalled that the scene wherein she pretends to be Hermione pretending to be Bellatrix at the Gringotts Wizarding Bank in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is a ‘highlight’ for her.

Sky TV shared the trailer with the description, “Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, on Sky Max.”

The special is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros Studio Tour London. Since HBO Max isn't available in India, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on Amazon Prime on 1 January.