'Barbie' Becomes First Solo Female-Directed Film to Cross $1 Billion

'Barbie' opened the same weekend as Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Barbie has now crossed $1B global in just its third weekend. The satirical comedy has scripted history by becoming the first solo female-directed film to do so in the history of cinema, as per reports. 

According to a report by Deadline, on Sunday, the international box office estimate is an astounding $572.M for $1.031B worldwide. As of now, it’s the second film of the year, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to have crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

In continuation of the report, Barbie has already surpassed the lifetime collection of films like Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and others.

The film opened alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Topics:  Barbie 

