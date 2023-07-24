Barbie Box Office Day 3: Greta Gerwig's Film Mints ₹1,272 Cr; Beats Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer also saw a record-breaking opening weekend with a box office collection of Rs 60 crore across 1,923 screens (including all IMAX screens) in India.

According to reports, Barbie claimed the top spot with $155 million from 4,243 theatres across North America, surpassing every Marvel movie this year. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, made $80.5 million from 3,610 theatres in the United States and Canada.

Speaking about the two films, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros Discovery shared in a press statement, "We are beyond thrilled with the box office numbers of both Oppenheimer and Barbie at the India Box office and are delighted to see the Indian audiences throng the cinemas to watch these films of completely different genres. While we knew that Christopher Nolan has a huge fanbase in India, Oppenheimer has outperformed by becoming the biggest opening for a Nolan film ever!

"In a market dominated typically by Action-event films or Superhero films, Barbie has defied odds with its Box office collections to become the 2nd biggest Opening ever for a Hollywood female-oriented film.

"The success of both films on the same weekend is a very encouraging sign for the Cinema business in India, which clearly shows that the audiences will come in droves for quality content," he added.