Ennio Morricone, Oscar-Winning Composer, Passes Away at 91

Oscar winner Ennio Morricone, composer of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and The Hateful Eight among others, has passed away at the age of 91. Morricone died early Monday (6 July) in a Rome clinic, where he was taken shortly after suffering a fall that caused a hip fracture, his lawyer Giorgio Asumma told Italian news agency ANSA.

Confirming the music composer's demise, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: “We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone. It made us dream, feel excited, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema.”