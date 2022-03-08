Alia Bhatt Set to Make Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller, Heart of Stone, from Netflix and Skydance, as per a report by Deadline. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The project is being helmed by Tom Harper, and the script will be written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing the film, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.