ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt Greets Fans at Bandra Theatre on Day One of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released in theatres yesterday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Entertainment
2 min read

Right from critics to fans and people from the industry, everyone is in complete awe of Alia Bhatt's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. A strong performance by Bhatt coupled with the expertise of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won hearts all over the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid this positive response, Alia Bhatt, on Friday night, visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra where she went to greet fans and attend a screening of the film. Thronged by paparazzi and fans, the short appearance is proof that the film is a sure hit. Check out the pictures here.

Also Read

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office Collection: Film Opens at 10.5 Cr on Day One

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office Collection: Film Opens at 10.5 Cr on Day One

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×