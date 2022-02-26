Alia Bhatt Greets Fans at Bandra Theatre on Day One of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released in theatres yesterday.
Right from critics to fans and people from the industry, everyone is in complete awe of Alia Bhatt's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. A strong performance by Bhatt coupled with the expertise of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won hearts all over the country.
Amid this positive response, Alia Bhatt, on Friday night, visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra where she went to greet fans and attend a screening of the film. Thronged by paparazzi and fans, the short appearance is proof that the film is a sure hit. Check out the pictures here.
