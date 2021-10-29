‘Vigilant to Protect Khai’: Zayn Malik Amidst Claims of Hitting Gigi Hadid’s Mom
Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda reportedly alleged that Zayn Malik hit her during an argument.
Singer Zayn Malik released a statement amidst reports that he hit his partner Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid. Sources told TMZ that Yolanda claimed that Zayn struck her. In the statement, Zayn asked for privacy because he wants to create a safe space for his and Gigi's daughter Khai Hadid Malik.
On Thursday, Zayn shared a statement that read, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."
Addressing the rumours about his argument with Yolanda, while not mentioning her by name, Zayn added, "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
Zayn's statement continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press."
Zayn ended, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Speaking to TMZ, the singer denied the allegations, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Soon after he posted his statement on Twitter, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid shared a post on Instagram about ‘working on yourself’.
In an old interview with E! News, Bella Hadid had called Khai the 'biggest gift'. "I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there. I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better. Are there full-time aunties out there?" Bella had said.
There has been speculation about Gigi and Zayn splitting up. Gigi's representative told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."
In an interview with Harper Bazaar, Gigi spoke about Zayn and her family, “At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom's side. So he's smart in that sense.”
