Zaira Wasim Asks Fans to Take Down Her Photos From Fan Pages
Zaira Wasim had announced in 2019 that she was quitting the film industry.
Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim took to Instagram to request fans to take down her photos from all fan pages. Wasim wrote that she is trying to start a 'new chapter' in life, away from showbiz. She added that she had shared the message with fan pages last year too, and was re-sharing it as the photos haven't been taken down.
“Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same,” Zaira wrote.
She added that while it is 'impossible' to take down her photos from the internet, she can make an effort to remove them from fan pages. "It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything".
Zaira continued by writing, "I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim".
Zaira Wasim, who had appeared in films such as Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink, announced in 2019 that she was quitting the film industry as she wanted to focus on her religion. “I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else,” she had written a long message and posted it on social media.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.