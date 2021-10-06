Yohani Sings Her Favourite AR Rahman Hits For Viewers of The Quint

Singer Yohani who went viral globally with her lilting track Manike Mage Hithe was in India recently for two concerts in Delhi and Hyderabad. We caught up with the singer to quiz her about her favourite Indian music composer and the desi artistes who she would want to jam with. AR Rahman turned out to be Yohani's top favourite (no surprises there!) and she also said she wanted to work with Anirudh Ravichander.

Yohani also told us about her new album and had a few tips at hand to give aspiring singers. Watch our video chat with Yohani for more.