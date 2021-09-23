Singer Yohani De Silva, of 'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame, to Perform in India

Sri Lankan singer, songwriter, and rapper Yohani Diloka De Silva’s hit track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ became a social media sensation, with many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Krystle D'Souza posting videos to the track.

Yohani is now all set to perform in India at Gurugram on 30 September and in Hyderabad on 3 October. In an Instagram post, Yohani shared, “I have ALWAYS wanted to perform in India and I can't believe it is finally happening! The love shown to 'Manike Mage Hithe', still baffles me.”