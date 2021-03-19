Woman Accuses Hollywood Actor Armie Hammer of Rape

(Trigger warning: The article talks about sexual assault, rape)

Hollywood star Armie Hammer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. According to a report by Insider, a 24-year-old woman alleged in a press conference that the actor had raped her violently for several hours four years ago. "I thought he was going to kill me," she said, international news outlets reported.

An Insider report states that Armie Hammer's lawyer has denied the woman's claims, offering explicit text messages sent by her to the actor as proof that all his interactions with the accuser were consensual.

"Armie Hammer raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles... During those four hours, I tried to get away and he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," said the woman, reports the BBC.