'Will Miss You Milano': Akshay Kumar Mourns the Loss of Hairdresser Milan Jadhav
The actor posted a picture of himself with his late hairstylist.
Akshay Kumar took to social media to mourn the loss of his hairstylist Milan Jadhav. He shared an emotional post on social media on Monday. The actor posted a picture of himself with his late hairstylist. He had worked with him for over 15 years.
Akshay wrote a heartfelt note, stating, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years...Milan Jadhav. Still can`t believe you`ve left us...I will miss you Milano. Om shanti."
His wife, Twinkle Khanna responded to the post with an emoji. Rupali Ganguly commented with a, "OMG! OMG! May he be at peace ...Sadgati."
On the work front, he will next feature in Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Akshay Kumar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.