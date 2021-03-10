Whole Family is Saddened: Queen on Harry, Meghan's Racism Claims

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members", the statement added.

In the tell-all interview Meghan, who is a bi-racial, revealed as to how the royal family was concerned that her son Archie might be born with 'dark' skin colour. Meghan added that it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalise” those conversations.

She also confided that she was very concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn't be provided security.