Royal Family Was Concerned About Archie's Skin Colour, Says Meghan
Meghan Markle also spoke about having concerns for her son for not having a royal title.
In an exclusive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are going to have a baby girl. Last month, the couple had announced that they are going to have a second child. Their friend posted a black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry under a tree, all smiles, with Meghan, 39, showing signs of pregnancy.
It's A Girl For Harry & Meghan This Time
After revealing that their second child is going to be a girl, Harry said “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs.”
"Royals Concerned About Archie's Skin Colour"
In the tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan, who is a bi-racial, described as to how the royal family was concerned that her son Archie might be born with 'dark' skin colour. Meghan added that it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalise” those conversations.
She also confided that she was very concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn't be provided security.
“He needs to be safe. We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan on Not Being Familiar With Royal Family Rules
Meghan also describing as to how naive she was about the rules of royal life before she married Harry. “I didn’t fully understand what the job was,” she said. She also noted that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and didn't realise it would be necessary.
Meghan said she and Harry came closer during their courtship because of their “cause-driven” work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked to the royal family.
“It’s easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality,” she said. “And that’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it. There’s a complete misalignment and there’s no way to explain that to people.”
Meghan and Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.
(With inputs from AP)
