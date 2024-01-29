ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: 'Jiju' Nick Jonas Gets Rousing Welcome During His Performance In India

The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire at Lollapalooza '24 as they performed for the first time in India.

The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire at Lollapalooza '24 as they performed for the first time in India. The second edition of the concert took place in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Nick Jonas, married to actor Priyanka Chopra, received a rousing welcome by Mumbaikars. During their performance, the crowd started chanting 'jiju, jiju" when Nick took to the stage.

During one instance, when the introductions were made, Kevin said, “And this is jiju," which lead the crowd to go crazy. Addressing the crowd Nick said, "This is our first time performing in India and the sangeet doesn't count (Nick and Priyanka's wedding took place in Jodhpur in 2018, where he had put up a solo performance). As a family, we have a deep, deep connection with India."

A surprise was planned for the concert-goers, wherein King collaborated with Nick on his hit song, 'Maan Meri Jaan'.

