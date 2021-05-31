Was Asked to Praise Contestants: Sunidhi on 'Indian Idol' Row
Sunidhi Chauhan explains why she isn't judging any reality show.
Indian Idol 12 has been embroiled in controversies for quite some time. Recently, Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar expressed his disappointment at one of the episodes wherein the judges and contestants paid tributes to the legendary singer. Amit Kumar had said in an interview that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of how they performed.
Now, in an interview with The Times of India, singer Sunidhi Chauhan also echoed Kumar's thoughts. Sunidhi, who had judged Indian Idol seasons 5 & 6, said, "It wasn't exactly that we were asked to praise everyone but yes, we all were told. That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and thus parted ways. This is one of the reasons why I am not judging any reality show".
Speaking about reality shows in general Sunidhi told the publication that platforms like these have become a ticket for music aspirants. "This, in turn, harms the artiste only. One gets recognition and praise overnight because of one's stories, and then the urge to perform better diminishes. Some of them still work hard, but instant fame affects most of them. I wouldn't say it's the contestants' fault, it's the TRPs that put them in such a position".
Sunidhi added that she has judged shows like Dil Hai Hindustani, The Voice and Indian Idol, and she has always said what she felt. "I am ready to express my views today also, but it's upto the makers of a show whether they want those".
The singer further explained that sometimes songs of the contestants are 'doctored'. "Sometimes the songs/recordings of a few singers experience glitches, which are rectified before the episode is telecast".
Some time back, the winner of the first season of Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant, had also called out the show for focusing on fake love stories and poverty instead of singing talent. “If you look at the regional reality shows, then the audience will hardly know about the background of the contestants. Their focus is only on singing, but in Hindi reality shows, the tragic and sad stories of contestants are the main focus", he had said.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.