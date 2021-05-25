Aditya Narayan Apologises for Alibaug Comment on Indian Idol 12
MNS Chitrapat Sena Chief Ameya Khopkar accused Aditya Narayan of painting Alibaug in a bad light with his comment.
Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan issued an apology to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after being accused of making a 'derogatory remark' about Maharashtra's Alibaug. MNS Chitrapat Sena Chief Ameya Khopkar accused the show of portraying Alibaug in a poor light, especially with Narayan's comment, and demanded an apology.
During a Facebook live, Khopkar reportedly said in Marathi, "A Hindi channel has a singing reality show which I am not going to name but Aditya Narayan hosts it. He made a derogatory comment about Maharashtra's Alibaug. I haven't seen the show but I have received many complaints from people. People on these channels easily say things like 'Hum kya Alibaug se aaye hai?' (Are we from Alibaug), and I don't think they're aware of Alibaug's rich cultural heritage."
He added, "They don't know what we, the people of Alibaug, can do if we get upset. We won't let the show take place. The comment was very insulting."
Khopkar further said that he'd reached out to Sony, the makers of the show and Aditya's father singer Udit Narayan, and demanded an apology. In an episode of the music reality show, Aditya asked the question to a contestant Sawai Bhatt.
In light of the accusations, Aditya issued a written and video apology. "With a humble heart and folded hands I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, its people and this soil," he wrote.
"Namaste, I apologise with folded hands to my brothers from Alibaug, whom I have unintentionally hurt with my comments. I hope that you forgive me, and consider this a mistake by your brother," he said in Hindi, in an accompanying video message.
In a similar incident, Khopkar had earlier also asked Bigg Boss14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu's son, to apologise for his comment directed at Nikki Tamboli wherein he asked her to speak in Hindi and not Marathi. He later issued an apology on the show.
