Waheeda Rehman to be Conferred With Kishore Kumar Samman

Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the Madhya Pradesh government's National Kishore Kumar Samman on Tuesday, a state official said in Bhopal.

The award, for the year 2018, will be given to Rehman at her Bandra residence in Mumbai by Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, the MP Public Relations Department official said.

The award, which carries a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and citation, could not be given to Rehman during a function held in October last year as the actor was unwell. The function was held on October 13 coinciding with the death anniversary of singing legend Kishore Kumar.

Waheeda Rehman, one of Hindi film industry's most successful leading ladies with a string of box office hits and several awards, will turn 82 on Monday. Recently, she also made her official debut as a wildlife photographer at a group exhibition at the Nine Fish art gallery in central Mumbai.