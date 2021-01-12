Angel in the House: Virat & Anushka's Families Welcome Their Child
Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on 11 January.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to a girl on Monday, 11 January. Virat took to Instagram to share the news. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans, friends and colleagues. Virat and Anushka's family members also took to social media to express their excitement.
Virat's brother Vikas Kohli posted a photo of the baby's feet on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness overboard... angel in the house".
Kohli's sister Bhawna congratulated the couple and wrote, "So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka".
Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma shared Virat's message with lots of heart emojis.
Announcing the birth of their daughter Virat wrote on Instagram, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat", the Instagram message reads".
