Angel in the House: Virat & Anushka's Families Welcome Their Child

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to a girl on Monday, 11 January. Virat took to Instagram to share the news. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans, friends and colleagues. Virat and Anushka's family members also took to social media to express their excitement.

Virat's brother Vikas Kohli posted a photo of the baby's feet on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness overboard... angel in the house".