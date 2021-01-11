Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Become Parents to a Girl
Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share the news and requested all to give them privacy.
Virat Kohli has taken to Instagram to share that he and Anushka Sharma have become parents to a girl.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat", the Instagram message reads.
Throughout her pregnancy, Anushka Sharma has been engaging with her fans on social media. She broke the news last year by showing her baby bump.
As wishes poured in from industry colleagues and fans, Anushka flew to Dubai to be with Virat as he was taking part in the Indian Premier League. The actor took to social media to post photos of her enjoying the time.
Anushka also celebrated Virat's birthday while they were in Dubai.
The actor also shared how yoga helped her stay fit during her pregnancy.
And, of, course, the maternity photoshoot for Vogue magazine that Anushka said she will treasure for life.
