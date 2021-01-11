Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Become Parents to a Girl

Virat Kohli has taken to Instagram to share that he and Anushka Sharma have become parents to a girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat", the Instagram message reads.