Vikrant Massey Tests COVID Positive, Urges People to Be Careful

Vikrant Massey took to Instagram on Sunday, 29 March, to share that he has tested COVID-19 positive.



Putting up the post, he wrote in the message, "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."