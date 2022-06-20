‘In Thailand With My Thaaram': Vignesh Shares Honeymoon Photos With Nayanthara

Vignesh also shared an unseen family photo from his wedding day on Instagram. Thanking his wedding organizers, he wrote, "@shaadisquad Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy, memorable, surreal moments u guys put together for our wedding! Tina, Anisha & team! U guys were super sweet to us all the time! The last minute changes, the final minute twists and turns. U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives! Thank you soo much and don’t forget to call me for all your abroad weddings!! Godbless you guys."