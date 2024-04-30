Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Triptii Dimri & Rajkummar Rao Share BTS Video

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri caused a stir online when they posted a sweet video from the ongoing shoot of their movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Fans flooded their Instagram with lively comments about their on-screen chemistry.
Sharing the video they wrote, “Jab tak ‘Vicky Vidya ka Dance Video.’
Take a look at the video:
Rajkummar and Triptii star in Raaj Shaandilyaa's upcoming film. Produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaao Films in association with Thinkink Picturez, this Wakaoo Film production hits theatres on 11 October.
Balaji Motion Pictures shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of the film on Instagram and the caption on the post read, "97% Pariwarik cinema wali kahani 100 percent Complete. Lights out, wrap party on. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video bids farewell to its shoot with unforgettable memories. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri set on a joy ride in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next directorial. This T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaao Films in association with Thinkink picturez presents, A Wakaoo Film production is coming in theatres near you on 11th October 2024."
