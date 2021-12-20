Vicky-Katrina's Mumbai Reception Postponed to January Due to COVID?
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were reportedly planning to host a reception on Monday (20 December).
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan was a private affair attended by close friends and family. After the event, they’d sent gift baskets to many people from the industry who weren’t part of the celebrations.
The couple had reportedly planned to host a grand reception in Mumbai on Monday (20 December) for their friends from the industry. However, recent reports claim that the newlyweds might be planning to postpone the reception, purportedly due to the rising COVID cases in India.
A source told India Today that Vicky and Katrina might either host their reception this week or push it to early January because of the COVID scare in Mumbai. An insider told the publication, “BMC has been very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict action against Bollywood celebrities who are flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested.”
The insider informed that the couple has several VIPs on their guest list, and added, “They are being very careful with the planning because they don’t want to take any risks. Both Vicky and Katrina ensured they got tested post their wedding after returning to Mumbai and have been following all the Covid-related protocols.”
Vicky and Katrina had shared the first pictures from their wedding on social media on 9 December. They’d captioned the posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”
