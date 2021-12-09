'Only Love & Gratitude': Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Share Wedding Photos
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif tied the knot at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Thursday.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share their wedding photos. The duo got married in Rajasthan on 9 December. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together", Vicky wrote.
Katrina looks stunning in a red lehenga, while Vicky chose a white outfit for the big day. They shared photos of the jaimala and phera.
Katrina, too, shared the same photos and caption.
Congratulations and blessings have started pouring in from the film industry. Tiger Shroff, Banita Sandhu, Neena Gupta and others showered their love on the newlyweds.
The wedding took place at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Among the guests were filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.