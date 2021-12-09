'Only Love & Gratitude': Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Share Wedding Photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share their wedding photos. The duo got married in Rajasthan on 9 December. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together", Vicky wrote.

Katrina looks stunning in a red lehenga, while Vicky chose a white outfit for the big day. They shared photos of the jaimala and phera.