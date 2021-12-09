Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Officially Married; Wedding Ceremony Pics Surface

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. The couple took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon, a source told ANI. The grand wedding took place at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Fans are waiting for the couple to make an announcement soon.

As per reports, a mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday, as well as a traditional Punjabi 'ladies sangeet' organised by Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal. A haldi ceremony was held on Wednesday, followed by a poolside sangeet. A sehrabandi for Vicky also reportedly took place before the wedding.