Force Against Peaceful Protestors Wrong: Varun on Jamia Violence

Actor Varun Dhawan finally opened up about the violence used against the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, which took place on Sunday evening. Talking about the issue at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, Varun said, “The reason why I don’t want to comment on what’s exactly happening in the country is because there are 4-5 versions floating around. We are sitting here in Mumbai, and it’s wrong for us to comment on what’s happening in the other parts until we don’t see that and are aware of what’s happened. Definitely, any kind of force used against peaceful protestors is wrong. We agree with that, it’s wrong.”

However, Varun also said that he is not commenting right now, because he doesn’t want to ‘instigate someone wrongly.’