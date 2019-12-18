Force Against Peaceful Protestors Wrong: Varun on Jamia Violence
Actor Varun Dhawan finally opened up about the violence used against the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, which took place on Sunday evening. Talking about the issue at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, Varun said, “The reason why I don’t want to comment on what’s exactly happening in the country is because there are 4-5 versions floating around. We are sitting here in Mumbai, and it’s wrong for us to comment on what’s happening in the other parts until we don’t see that and are aware of what’s happened. Definitely, any kind of force used against peaceful protestors is wrong. We agree with that, it’s wrong.”
However, Varun also said that he is not commenting right now, because he doesn’t want to ‘instigate someone wrongly.’
Speaking out today, has become all about social media: Varun
At the trailer launch with Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D’Souza, Varun made a point about the use of social media at such times. Adding that expressing oneself on social media is a personal choice, he said, “Personally, I feel I can have those conversations in my living room with my parents and friends. The best way for all of us to make a difference is by how you live your life, how you are when you work, who your friends are. I never discriminate with people. So that's me setting an example.”
The actor added that he’s not fearful of anyone, and just wants to be responsible about his comments. Many from the film fraternity including actors Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack expressed solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia University students against the police action amid protests.
