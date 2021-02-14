Varun, Anushka, Kareena Wish Their Partners on Valentine's Day

Bollywood celebrities take to social media to post messages on Valentine's Day.

<p>Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.</p>
Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their partners on Valentine's Day.

Posting a photo with Patralekhaa Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram, "Happy Valentine’s Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy. मेरे हिस्से की सारी ख़ुशियाँ भी तुम्हें मिल जाएँ।"

"Today. Tomorrow. Forever. @shibanidandekar", wrote Farhan Akhtar along with a photo of him and Shibani.

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan on Instagram and wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine".

The actor, who is expecting her second child, shared another photo of Taimur. "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat".

Malaika Arora posted a photo of Arjun Kapoor sporting a t-shirt with the words 'Love is in the air' printed on it. Arjun shared the same pic on his Instagram stories.

Here are some more wishes from Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty:

