'Everyone In My Office Went Nuts': US Ambassador Recalls Meeting Shah Rukh Khan

"They're like, oh, my God, did you know who you met? I said, yeah, Shah Rukh Khan. But I didn't realize the level of love that there was across the country," Garcetti said, remembering the interaction he had with King Khan.

Garcetti highlighted that that is the fun of his job, where it's not just about the policy but also the people. "It's an amazing thing to see Bollywood, to see cricket, to see food. To me, that's the way, that's the fun of this job--not just policy, but people. Because at the end of the day, people will come and go, who are politicians. But if we know each other, that will sustain for our lives," the Ambassador told ANI.

"And this relationship too, India-US relationship, people-to-people driven. And I hope that I can bring more of the Indian people to America because I think the bridge from here to America is very strong. Indians really know Americans and everybody has a cousin or a friend... in America..." he added.

Garcetti met Shah Rukh at the actor's residence, Mannat, in Mumbai in May last year.