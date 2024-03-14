Watch: Actor Shah Rukh Khan Recreates His Iconic Pose With Singer Ed Sheeran

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran caught up during Ed's visit to India. Ed and SRK shared a video of their meetup on his Instagram. Fans were thrilled as they witnessed the iconic moment.
Ed posted a video featuring him and Shah Rukh dancing to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the movie Om Shanti Om.
He captioned it, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…”.
The video shows Ed and Shah Rukh recreating Shah Rukh's iconic pose, sharing smiles, and concluding with a hug and a kiss.
Ed is in India to perform the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) in Mumbai on 16 March. He’s here as part of his Asia and Europe tour. Singer Prateek Kuhad will also perform with him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)