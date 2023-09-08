US Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison For Rape

The court has imposed a 15-year-to-life sentence on each rape conviction that will run consecutively. The actor was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after his release from prison.

As per AFP, the three women who levelled accusations against Masterson were members of the Church of Scientology. Two of them alleged that the church officials had discouraged them from reaching out to law enforcement.

In a statement earlier, the Church of Scientology denied the notion that it ever discouraged its members from reporting any criminal conduct.

Masterson is married to actor Bijou Phillips. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter.

Masterson rose to fame in 1998 with the launch of That '70s Show, wherein he played the character of Steven Hyde. The show also starred Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.