When he lost his friend during the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020, the deputy director of the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development offered to take care of the latter's then 15-year-old daughter.

The minor girl lived with his family for four months between 2020 and 2021.

On 21 August, the 50-year-old government officer was detained for allegedly raping the minor during that period.

Eight days ago, on 13 August, North Delhi's Burari Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and booked him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The officer's wife has also been detained in connection with the case.