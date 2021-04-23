'Uri' Actor Mohit Raina Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised

Mohit assured his fans that he is in safe medical hands.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina has been hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus last week. Mohit assured his fans that he is in "safe medical hands of the doctors of the state where I am based since last month."

Posting a couple of photos from the hospital Mohit wrote, "As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR"

Mohit Uri co-star Vicky Kaushal had also tested COVID positive some time back. From Akshay Kumar to Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, a number of celebrities contracted the virus.

