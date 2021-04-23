'Uri' Actor Mohit Raina Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised

Posting a couple of photos from the hospital Mohit wrote, "As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR"

Mohit Uri co-star Vicky Kaushal had also tested COVID positive some time back. From Akshay Kumar to Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, a number of celebrities contracted the virus.