Veteran TV actor Ashiesh Roy has been battling health problems for a while now. He had requested people to help him financially. Now, according to a report in SpotBoye, Roy had to leave the hospital because he was unable to pay the bills."I took a discharge on 24 May as I wasn't being able to clear my bills. Till then, the total bill amounted to two lakhs and I somehow managed to pay that. However, I have to visit the hospital every alternate day for my dialysis and there's a lot of money involved". Ashiesh Roy, ActorAiling Ashiesh Roy Pins Hope on Salman Khan for Financial Help The actor also revealed that he did not receive any monetary aid. "A few students from Delhi deposited some money in my account. Apart from that I didn't receive any aid. I tried reaching out to Salman Khan, but I don't know whether my message has reached him. I am very weak now", he said.Ashiesh Roy had put up a Facebook post last month, requesting his friends and followers to help him continue his treatment. Through his friend Sooraj Thapar, he had also tried to get in touch with Salman Khan.In January 2019, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a paralysis attack. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook page. According to reports, in August 2018, Ashiesh was hospitalised due to a blood clot in his brain, and had to reportedly undergo surgery for the same.(With inputs from SpotBoye)