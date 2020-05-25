Veteran actor Ashiesh Roy, who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, had recently taken to Facebook to appeal to friends and fans for financial aid for his treatment. He had been admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital and needed money for dialysis. In an interview with Times of India, the actor said he had been hospitalised since 18 May and is in a ‘terrible condition’.Now, in an interview with Spotboye, the actor said that his co-star Sooraj Thapar is trying to help in every possible way and his only hope now is Salman Khan.Salman Khan’s ‘Being Haangryy’- A Bid To Help Needy With Ration“Despite sharing my bank details on social media, I haven’t received much aid. My friend Sooraj Thapar is trying to make some arrangements but even his hands are tied because of the lockdown. Now, my only hope is Salman Khan. Since Sooraj has worked with Salman, we are trying to reach out to him or his foundation Being Human for monetary help”. Ashiesh Roy, ActorEarlier, Ashiesh Roy had said that he does not have a single penny in his account. “I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days the bill came to that much. People are doing their best to help me. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, I have been kept in a special ward that is expensive”, the actor had told Times of India.In January 2019, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a paralysis attack. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook page. According to reports, in August 2018, Ashiesh was hospitalised due to a blood clot in his brain, and had to reportedly undergo surgery for the same.(With inputs from Spotboye and Times of India)Mohit Baghel, Salman’s Co-Star in ‘Ready’, Passes Away at 26