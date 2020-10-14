'Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Passes Away at 77

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theatre awards in 1974 for her role in The Sea Horse. Her work in Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress nominations for Two and a Half Men and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on LA Law.

Ferrell’s other credits include the films Heartland, True Romance and Erin Brockovich, while her TV appearances came on Good Times, ER, Grace and Frankie and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among other shows.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.