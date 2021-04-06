Touched by His Reaction to Rocketry Clips: Madhavan Meets PM Modi

"A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir", Madhavan tweeted.

The trailer of Rocketry released some time back. Apart from directing, Madhavan also stars in the lead as an 'arrogant genius' in a story based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at Indian Space Research Organisation. It will follow his time as a student at Princeton, his career and subsequent espionage accusations.