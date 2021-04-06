Touched by His Reaction to Rocketry Clips: Madhavan Meets PM Modi
Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan met the PM to discuss Rocketry.
Actor Madhavan took to social media on Monday, 5 April, to share that he and former scientist Nambi Narayanan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi some time back to discuss the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film marks Madhavan's directorial debut.
The actor shared a few photos of himself with the PM and Nambi Narayanan, whose life has inspired Rocketry.
"A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir", Madhavan tweeted.
The trailer of Rocketry released some time back. Apart from directing, Madhavan also stars in the lead as an 'arrogant genius' in a story based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at Indian Space Research Organisation. It will follow his time as a student at Princeton, his career and subsequent espionage accusations.
