Rocketry Trailer: Madhavan Plays an 'Arrogant Genius' in the Film

R Madhavan dropped the much-awaited trailer for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He also stars in the lead as an 'arrogant genius' in a story based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at Indian Space Research Organisation. It will follow his time as a student at Princeton, his career and subsequent espionage accusations.

The trailer shows his journey towards fulfilling his dream of establishing India in the commercial satellite market. It touches upon Nambi's successes and failures, and the people that contributed to it. Leading with the words 'but what destroyed him was his patriotism', the second half of the trailer explores the accusations against Nambi of leaking confidential data. The speculations about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film were also confirmed in the trailer.