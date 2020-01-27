Helpline Nos Did Nothing: Tigmanshu Dhulia After Niece Harassed
Director Tigmanshu Dhulia reached out for help on Twitter after his niece was allegedly harassed by ‘four drunk men’ on a train bound for Bangalore. The incident happened on Republic Day. The filmmaker desperately tried to call the helpline numbers only to be met with inaction. He took to Twitter and wrote, “My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help.”
Soon after, many Twitter users tried to help and tagged the Railways and other accounts to make sure his niece get the needed help. One user wrote, “Minister @PiyushGoyalji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints. A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond. Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding.”
Another said, “My brother is there at shahbad railway station the train is going to arrive, let's see what goes through..”
After some time, the director took to Twitter to say that the issue has been resolved and his niece is fine. He also thanked the social media users and police for extending all possible help. “Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys.” He further continued, “I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart,” Tigmanshu wrote.
The Indian Railways also responded saying, “Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding.”
